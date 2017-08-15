Bees swarm Palmdale High School; 35 transported to hospitals

Thirty-five people from Palmdale High School were transported to hospitals to be treated for possible bee stings on Tuesday.Los Angeles County fire officials responded to the school at around 1 p.m. following a report that multiple students were stung by a swarm of bees. Seven ambulances were sent to the scene.Emergency personnel evaluated up to 40 patients, and a classroom was locked down due to the incident.Of the 40 patients, 35 were taken to hospitals. The rest were released to their parents, fire officials said.Authorities said the incident unfolded when someone disturbed a bee hive during lunchtime. After multiple students were stung, students were taken indoors for their safety.A district official said a bee keeper was checking the situation.