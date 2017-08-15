Bees swarm Palmdale High School; 35 transported to hospitals

Ambulances line up outside Palmdale High School after a report stating that multiple students were stung by bees on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Thirty-five people from Palmdale High School were transported to hospitals to be treated for possible bee stings on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County fire officials responded to the school at around 1 p.m. following a report that multiple students were stung by a swarm of bees. Seven ambulances were sent to the scene.

Emergency personnel evaluated up to 40 patients, and a classroom was locked down due to the incident.

Of the 40 patients, 35 were taken to hospitals. The rest were released to their parents, fire officials said.

Authorities said the incident unfolded when someone disturbed a bee hive during lunchtime. After multiple students were stung, students were taken indoors for their safety.

A district official said a bee keeper was checking the situation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beesstudentssafetyhealthPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
3 arrested after halting Police Commission meeting
Woman, 50, stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down NC Confederate statue
Show More
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Jasmine
Obama's Charlottesville tweet among top 'liked'
Americana won't post ad for Armenian genocide film, advocates say
LA Chargers prepping for 2nd preseason game against Saints
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos