A fire ripped through a two-story house under construction in Bel Air on Tuesday.The blaze was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bel Air Road.Plumes of thick smoke could be seen for miles.Firefighters on scene reported that a part of the roof collapsed during the firefight.The flames appeared to be mostly out by 11 a.m.The cause of the fire was not known.No injuries were immediately reported.