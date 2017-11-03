Bowe Bergdahl gets no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post

EMBED </>More Videos

A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. --
Bowe Bergdahl, the Army sergeant who walked off his post in Afghanistan and triggered a search that wounded some of his comrades, will serve no prison time, a military judge ruled Friday at the end of the politically divisive case that stirred debate during the president campaign.

The charges centered on a decision by one soldier that affected many other lives. Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban and held for five years, until President Barack Obama traded Taliban prisoners to bring him back. As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump called for Bergdahl to face stiff punishment. He could have received up to life in prison.

The judge also gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private and ordered him to forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months. The judge made no other comments.

In court, Bergdahl appeared tense, grimaced and clenched his jaw. His attorneys put their arms around him and one patted him on the back.

He pleaded guilty last month to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The judge had wide leeway in deciding the sentence because Bergdahl made no deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment.

Prosecutors had sought a stiff penalty because of wounds suffered by service members who searched for Bergdahl after he disappeared in 2009.

The defense sought to counter that evidence with testimony about Bergdahl's suffering as a captive, his contributions to military intelligence and survival training and his mental health problems. The argument for leniency also cited harsh campaign-trail criticism by Trump.

The White House said it had no comment on the sentence and referred back to a statement from several weeks ago that said Trump expects everyone in the military justice system "to exercise their independent professional judgment, consistent with applicable laws and regulations."

A punitive discharge deprives Bergdahl of most or all his veterans' benefits.

Capt. Nina Banks, a defense attorney, said it would not be justice to rescue Bergdahl from the Taliban "only to place him in a cell" now.

During the multiday sentencing hearing, Bergdahl testified that he was sorry for the wounds suffered by searchers. He also described brutal beatings by his captors, illness brought on by squalid conditions and maddening periods of isolation.

A psychiatrist testified that his decision to leave his post was influenced by a schizophrenia-like condition called schizotypal personality disorder that made it hard to understand the consequences of his actions, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder brought on partly by a difficult childhood.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 14 years in prison.

Bergdahl "does not have a monopoly on suffering as a result of his choices," Maj. Justin Oshana said.

The sergeant already has a job offer from an animal sanctuary, and a military official who helps design survival training said he would like to use Bergdahl as a part of lectures to service members on how to survive captivity.

The 31-year-old soldier from Hailey, Idaho, was brought home by Obama in 2014 in a swap for five Taliban prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay. He has been stationed at a military installation in San Antonio.

At the time of Bergdahl's release, Obama said the U.S. does not leave its service members on the battlefield. Republicans roundly criticized Obama, and Trump went further while campaigning for president, repeatedly calling Bergdahl a traitor who deserved serious punishment.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'All hell broke loose': Soldiers in Bergdahl search patrol recount attacks, injuries
Bergdahl apologizes as he testifies for 1st time in trial: 'I was trying to help'
What President Trump has said about Bowe Bergdahl
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
3 suspects sought after leading CHP on chase to Pasadena
iPhone X in stores today, fans camp out at SoCal stores
Former 'Boardwalk Empire' actress says Weinstein raped her twice
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
UCLA campus warned of hot-prowl suspect in the area
Vandalism suspect leads police on high-speed chase in LA
Show More
California Screamin' to close in January to become new ride
Listeria found at LAX airline caterer
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
4 men honored for stopping suspected rapist in Lancaster
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
iPhone X in stores today, fans camp out at SoCal stores
Former 'Boardwalk Empire' actress says Weinstein raped her twice
3 suspects sought after leading CHP on chase to Pasadena
More Video