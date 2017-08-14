A brush fire spread to 150 acres and was 0 percent contained in Banning late Monday afternoon, fire officials said.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. as a 10-acre vegetation blaze near the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, which deployed air and ground resources to the scene.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, and no evacuation orders had been issued as of 5:30 p.m.