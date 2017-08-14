Brush fire spreads to 150 acres in Banning amid 0 percent containment, fire officials say

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Banning that charred at least 150 acres on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire spread to 150 acres and was 0 percent contained in Banning late Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The incident began about 3:45 p.m. as a 10-acre vegetation blaze near the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, which deployed air and ground resources to the scene.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, and no evacuation orders had been issued as of 5:30 p.m.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firecal fireRiverside CountyBanning
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Man, 70, killed after being cut by boat propeller in OC
Moreno Valley cleaning up after fire-retardant dropped on homes
Show More
Texas officials charge mom of ant-covered abandoned newborn
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Charlottesville driver previously accused of beating his mother
Aldi to offer grocery delivery service in 3 US cities, including LA
CA, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos