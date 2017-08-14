Brush fire spreads to 350 acres in Banning amid 0 percent containment, fire officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire spread to 350 acres and was 0 percent contained in Banning late Monday afternoon, fire officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire spread to 350 acres and was 0 percent contained in Banning late Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Mias Fire began about 3:45 p.m. as a 10-acre vegetation blaze near the 10000 block of Mias Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department, which deployed air and ground resources to the scene.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported, and no evacuation orders had been issued as of 5:30 p.m.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firecal fireRiverside CountyBanning
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Man, 70, killed after being cut by boat propeller in OC
Moreno Valley cleaning up after fire-retardant dropped on homes
Show More
Texas officials charge mom of ant-covered abandoned newborn
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Charlottesville driver previously accused of beating his mother
Aldi to offer grocery delivery service in 3 US cities, including LA
CA, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
More Video