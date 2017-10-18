#SIGALERT: All lanes blocked on NB 57 just north of Tonner Canyon Road in #Brea until further notice due to brush fire — Caltrans District 12 (@Caltrans12) October 18, 2017

A pair of small brush fires in Diamond Bar on Wednesday morning prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the 57 Freeway, officials said.The blazes, reported about 2:30 a.m., were 10 acres and 2-3 acres, respectively, according to Battalion Chief Mike Blawn of the Orange County Fire Authority.No injuries were immediately reported, nor were any homes threatened, Blawn said.The northbound 57 was closed at Brea Canyon.