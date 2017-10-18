Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of all NB lanes on 57 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

101817-kabc-57-fires-vid (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A pair of small brush fires in Diamond Bar on Wednesday morning prompted the closure of all northbound lanes on the 57 Freeway, officials said.

The blazes, reported about 2:30 a.m., were 10 acres and 2-3 acres, respectively, according to Battalion Chief Mike Blawn of the Orange County Fire Authority.

No injuries were immediately reported, nor were any homes threatened, Blawn said.

The northbound 57 was closed at Brea Canyon.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firewildfireorange county fire authorityfirefreewayDiamond BarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
Dodgers now 1 game from World Series with 6-1 win over Cubs
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Glendale firefighter honored for helping Vegas victims
Mountain lion killed in Fontana neighborhood
Show More
LA officials cracking down on counterfeit cellphone chargers
LAPD to use drones in 1-year pilot
UCI Medical Center teaches civilians how to stop life-threatening bleeding
Ex-husband arrested as woman's body still missing
New Land Rover Discovery has chops to be a serious off-road vehicle
More News
Top Video
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
More Video