Buena Park Chevron gas stations believed to be robbed by same man

Two Chevron gas stations in Buena Park were robbed at gunpoint, and police said Monday they suspect the same man is behind both crimes. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Two Chevron gas stations in Buena Park were robbed at gunpoint, and police said Monday they suspect the same man is behind both crimes.

Newly released surveillance video shows the man police are looking for. He, seen armed with a handgun, is described as Hispanic between 35 and 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and tattoos on his lower right arm.

The first robbery happened Friday at about 10:15 p.m. at a Chevron in the 6300 block of Beach Boulevard. He fled in a vehicle described as a black 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck, with towing mirrors, chrome bumpers and rims, a black grill and tinted windows.

On Sunday afternoon, the suspect struck again - this time at the Chevron gas station in the 7900 block of Valley View Street. The cashier fought back and was pistol-whipped and shot in the leg. The suspect fled without cash, and the clerk was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Buena Park police believe both robberies were committed by the same suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying the man, who they describe as "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information was urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).
