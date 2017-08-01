  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Burglars break into Garden Grove market through roof, make off with lottery tickets

Officers and a police K-9 responded after burglars entered a Garden Grove store and stole an unspecified number of lottery tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Burglars made off with an unspecified number of lottery tickets early Tuesday morning after breaking into a Garden Grove market through the roof, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of an audible alarm the A1 Market in the 11500 block of Magnolia Street, according to a statement from the Garden Grove Police Department.

Initially believing the suspects were still inside the location, the officers deployed a K-9 into the store. No one was found.

The officers discovered the business's interior ceiling was heavily damaged, investigators said, adding that the doors and windows were all secured. With help from an Anaheim Police Department air unit, authorities found two holes on the roof of the building and a rope hanging over the side.

It was unclear how much the stolen California Lottery tickets were worth.

Descriptions of the burglars were not immediately available.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
