Aldi, the no-frills German grocer that's expanding in the U.S., says it will offer grocery delivery for the first time in three American cities by the end of the month.The company says it has a partnership with Instacart to deliver groceries to customers in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles. Shoppers will be able to order goods on Instacart's website or app, and Instacart workers will pull the items off the shelf and deliver them. Customers can schedule delivery for that day.Instacart charges a delivery fee, and the company says some items may cost more than they do in Aldi stores.Aldi says it may expand delivery to more cities. The chain, which has about 1,700 U.S. stores, plans to have 2,500 locations by 2022.