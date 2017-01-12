BUSINESS

Amazon says it will hire 100,000 people in California and other states in next 18 months

(FILE) Stacks of Amazon.com boxes with merchandise for shipment, at the Amazon.com fulfillment center in Fernley, Nevada.

NEW YORK --
Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.

The Seattle company says the new jobs will be filled by people of differing experiences and education levels.

Amazon.com Inc. says it's expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores.

Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy's moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.
Related Topics:
businessamazonjobsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Sears, Kmart to close 150 stores, Macy's closing 68 stores
Santa Paula restaurant owners say food trucks eating up business
Beverly Grove residents say developer gets approvals through contributions
Norm's closes Westwood restaurant after 47 years
More Business
Top Stories
Chargers owner announces plans to move NFL team to Los Angeles
Temps fall as another storm system makes its way across SoCal
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Armed man shot by deputies after Lake Elsinore chase
Stubborn blaze rips through fire station in Buena Park
Prince William consoles grieving girl: I lost my mummy too
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit, foot chase in Baldwin Park
Show More
OC armed robbery suspect brought kids along on crime spree, police say
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
House explosion in Santa Ana leaves 1 injured
Georgia gun store owner opens fire on robbery suspects
Man arrested for alleged threats against OC city council
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos