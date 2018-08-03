Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood

Rumble Boxing
Photo: rumble boxing/Yelp
A new addition to West Hollywood, Rumble Boxing is a fitness spot that's located at 8500 Sunset Blvd.
This newcomer, which has other outposts throughout New York, was founded by four entrepreneurs "who saw an opening in the group fitness world to shake up stale norms," explains the business on its site.
The boxing-inspired workout consists of 10 hard-hitting rounds of beating water-filled training bags, with heart-pumping hip-hop beats playing in the background. The 45-minute class also includes strength and body-weight exercises. (Visit the website here for more information and a list of classes.)
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Samantha K., who reviewed the spot July 26, wrote, "I went this morning and it was so much fun! I've never done a boxing class before so I was definitely intimidated, but with the dim lights, loud music and great coach, all of my fears went away."
Hammer & Nails
Photo: Hammer & Nails/Yelp
Wander over to 7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 100, and you'll find Hammer & Nails, a new combination barbershop and "man cave" that recently debuted in West Hollywood.
Services range from haircuts and shaves to hand and foot care, with specialty offerings like the Jack Hammer Experience -- a manicure and pedicure complete with the signature Tennessee Whiskey & Brown Sugar Scrub and moisturizing paraffin treatment. (A full list of services provided can be found here.)
Complimentary libations are on offer as well, along with noise canceling headphones and a personal TV screen with remote.
"Man, what can I say about this place," said Yelper Garrett C. "I got the Jackhammer treatment, and I couldn't be any happier. Great service and great location!"
Tesse
Photo: Sid Pinky G./Yelp
A West Hollywood newcomer, Tesse is a modern European restaurant that's located at 8500 Sunset Blvd., 100, West. And with five stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The spot comes courtesy of Bill Chait, Eater Los Angeles reports, who has partnered with Jordan Ogron and chef Raphael Francois to create menu offerings like lobster sausage with duck fat fries; duck and foie gras terrine with figs and Armagnac; and vegetable beignets with red pepper and tomato gazpacho, blossoms and zucchini.
An assortment of specialty cocktails and international wines are on offer as well, from bubbly French Champagne to spicy red zinfandel. (See the full dining menu and wine list here.)
"The Tesse experience was exceptional!" wrote Yelper Angel R. "The space was beautifully constructed, offering an upscale modern ambiance perfect for a date night or a gathering of friends. ... Be sure to order a cocktail. The unique blends of flavors are not to be missed."