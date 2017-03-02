SNAPCHAT

Snap IPO means $50 million for Bay Area school that invested $15,000

EMBED </>More News Videos

The parent company of Snapchat is trading sharply higher in its Wall Street debut. They're not the only ones celebrating. A Bay Area school is also expected to get a lot richer. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
The parent company of Snapchat closed on a high note in its Wall Street debut. Snap opened at $17 a share and quickly jumped, closing at $24.48 a share. That's about a 44 percent hike, making two former Stanford University students multi-billionaires.

On Thursday morning, co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.


They're not the only ones celebrating. A Bay Area school is also expected to get a lot richer.

The head of the Saint Francis Growth Fund said they invested $15,000 in Snapchat very early on, and the school has a little more than 2 million shares.

With the price closing on the first day of trading at $24.48, that's nearly $50 million.

So how did this happen?
Barry Eggers from the venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, who's also head of the Saint Francis growth fund, wrote in a blog that he first discovered the power of Snapchat five years ago.

His daughter, a sophomore at Saint Francis at the time, along with some of her friends, explained how popular it was. He made a big investment and it's paying off for his firm and Saint Francis.


Saint Francis officials wouldn't get into specifics about where the money will go, but they did say some of it would go to student scholarships and subsidized tuition along with upgrading the facilities.

Students are excited. "I think it's a big opportunity for Saint Francis for them to improve upon their facilities," student Jeevan Prakash said.

Private schools aren't cheap in Silicon Valley. It costs $16,700 a year to send a student to Saint Francis.
The school, through its endowment fund, gave out $2.75 million in tuition assistance this year.

Related Topics:
businesseducationsnapchatwall streetIPONorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SNAPCHAT
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Family: NYPD raids wrong home, posts Snapchat of them in cuffs
Hundreds rally for West Hills teen whose beating was caught on Snapchat
West Hills teen punched in head; video uploaded to Snapchat
More snapchat
BUSINESS
J.C. Penney closing up to 140 stores
Makin Bacon facing ruin from knockoffs sold on Amazon
Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes, consumer group says
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
More Business
Top Stories
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Woman, 64, killed in South LA hit-and-run; driver surrenders
Students walk out of class, protest Montebello school district
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Show More
Hearing held for 2 pit bulls in deadly Lincoln Heights attack
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
Pet of the Week: 5-year-old poodle mixes named Romeo and Cupid
3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner
More News
Top Video
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Woman, 64, killed in South LA hit-and-run; driver surrenders
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Students walk out of class, protest Montebello school district
More Video