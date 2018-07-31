Brews, bites and acupuncture: Here are the 3 freshest businesses to launch in Irvine

Blkdot Coffee
Photo: Rachel G./Yelp
Blkdot Coffee is serving up fresh Vietnamese coffee and tea at 13786 Jamboree Road, Suite B, at the Market Place. The growing local chain features additional outposts in Irvine and Laguna Beach, each specializing in the famous VTM "crack" coffee, as dubbed by OC Weekly.
An assortment of specialty hot and cold espresso beverages are on offer, along with sandwiches like chicken bahn mi and smoked turkey with bacon. (You can check out the full menu here.)
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rachel G., who reviewed the spot July 18, wrote, "Cutest coffee shop ever! ... I think I found my second home! The staff was super friendly and the coffee is amazing (Thai tea latte yesterday and blk'nd mojito today and wow)! I have yet to try the breakfast and lunch items, but they seem really good!"
Left Coast
Photo: left coast brewing/Yelp
Now open at 6652 Irvine Center Drive is Left Coast, a family-owned restaurant and brewery originating out of San Clemente.
On tap at Left Coast is a selection of always-available handcrafted brews like Belgian-style tripel ale, an American stout and the Del Mar St. -- a Dortmunder-style export lager. (Check out the full beer menu here.)
Menu offerings include 75-hour beef brisket, Kansas City fried pickles and specialty smoked pulled pork. (You can view the food menu here.)
"It's really nice to have a brewery in this part of Irvine, there are so few locations like this to enjoy in the area," said Yelper Miles B. "The beers were really good. I had their blonde ale and amber lager, and both had a great flavor."
Infinity for Health
PHOTO: infinity for health/YELP
Infinity for Health is a new acupuncture clinic, located at 9950 Research Drive, that specializes in cancer prevention and anti-aging.
Formerly known as PingClinic at Laguna Beach, the spot offers an array of additional procedures including brainwave neurofeedback, colon hydrotherapy and LED light therapy. (Visit the website here for a full list of services provided.)
Yelper Kim N., who was the first to review the business on June 19, wrote, "I had my first acupuncture experience here. I appreciate the holistic approach with my normal diet and frequency of exercise. And no the needles did not hurt."