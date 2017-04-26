BUSINESS

Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system

Chipotle is alerting the public about a data breach which may have allowed crooks to get access to the payment information of thousands of customers.

Chipotle has alerted the public about a data breach which may have allowed criminals to get access to the payment information of thousands of customers.

The company said it identified unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing.

"We immediately began an investigation with the help of leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and our payment processor," the company said in a statement. "We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements."

The investigation is focused on card transactions from March 24th, 2017 through April 18th, 2017.

If you used your card at a Chipotle location during those dates you should closely monitor your bank statement and immediately notify the bank that issued the card about any questionable charges.

"Because our investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation," the statement added. "We anticipate providing notification to any affected customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and restaurant locations that may have been affected."
