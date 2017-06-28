The Port of Los Angeles' largest cargo terminal had its operations snarled for a second day on Wednesday after it was targeted in a global cyberattack that left many major companies scrambling.Though the Port of Los Angeles wasn't expecting any new ships until Thursday, the widespread ransomware attack is still wreaking havoc on operations.The APM terminal is the largest terminal at the Port of LA. It was struck by the ransomware virus Tuesday morning, right after a ship pulled out around 6 a.m.Because of the cyberattack, the terminal has been forced to shut down operations, including cargo moving and trucking work.The APM terminal is owned by the Danish shipping giant Maersk. The company says several of its business units have been affected by the global computer virus. The cost of the cyber attack is still being assessed, according to the company.The APM terminal is one of eight at the port. The other terminals are up and running without issue.Officials at the Port of LA said they're hoping the Maersk-owned terminal will be able to reopen by Thursday by the time the next cargo ship is slated to arrive.