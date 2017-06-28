BUSINESS

Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Port of Los Angeles' largest cargo terminal had its operations snarled for a second day on Wednesday after it was targeted in a global cyberattack that left many companies scrambling. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Port of Los Angeles' largest cargo terminal had its operations snarled for a second day on Wednesday after it was targeted in a global cyberattack that left many major companies scrambling.

WATCH LIVE: Get the latest on the cyberattack affecting the Port of LA on ABC7 at 3 p.m.

Though the Port of Los Angeles wasn't expecting any new ships until Thursday, the widespread ransomware attack is still wreaking havoc on operations.

The APM terminal is the largest terminal at the Port of LA. It was struck by the ransomware virus Tuesday morning, right after a ship pulled out around 6 a.m.

Because of the cyberattack, the terminal has been forced to shut down operations, including cargo moving and trucking work.

MORE: LA County Board of Supervisors website hacked, planted with pro-ISIS messages

The APM terminal is owned by the Danish shipping giant Maersk. The company says several of its business units have been affected by the global computer virus. The cost of the cyber attack is still being assessed, according to the company.

The APM terminal is one of eight at the port. The other terminals are up and running without issue.

Officials at the Port of LA said they're hoping the Maersk-owned terminal will be able to reopen by Thursday by the time the next cargo ship is slated to arrive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscyberattackransomwarebusinessport of los angelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
The towering Wilshire Grand opens in downtown LA
Brentwood Whole Foods newsstand owner fights eviction
George Clooney sells tequila company for $1B
More Business
Top Stories
Brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Firefighters make headway on 900-acre Highland fire
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
Man found shot to death inside car in South Gate
LA Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest for 'Hamilton' tickets
Show More
You can soon get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas
LA street to be named after former President Obama
Woman killed after financial dispute in San Bernardino
4 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Defendant regrets hiding evidence in death of Fox exec
More News
Top Video
Brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
LA Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death
More Video