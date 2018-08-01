First look: Get to know Glendale's 3 newest businesses

Peak Life Acupuncture
Photo: Benita S./Yelp
Peak Life Acupuncture says it offers sessions for healing and overall well-being, per its website. The acupuncture spot recently opened at 2511 Honolulu Ave.
Owned by Benita Safaryans, a licensed acupuncturist, Peak Life Acupuncture offers treatments for pain relief, digestive issues, stress management, allergies and women's health.
"I Love Dr. Benita and her professional treatments," shared Yelper Roze S. "She's always flexible and informative. I started seeing her because my carpal tunnel and my migraine were becoming unbearable and more frequent. I started seeing her weekly and she worked miracles -- after a few treatments I'm rarely bothered by these issues."
Chef's BBQ
Photo: alex V./Yelp
Stroll past 1100 S. Central Ave. and you'll find Chef's BBQ, a new barbecue spot serving up fusion cuisine inspired by Europe, Asia, America and the Mediterranean.
According to the eatery's Yelp page, the spot was founded by "two courageous travelers who came up with an idea of creating a one-of-a-kind eatery combining all the best this world can offer."
Come try specialties like shishito peppers with bacon and cheese; ground beef crepes with spices; and pork kebabs served with hummus, white rice and grilled tomato. (You can view the full menuhere.)
Trap Fried Chicken
Photo: kar m./Yelp
Head over to 1600 E. Chevy Chase Drive and you'll find Trap Fried Chicken, a casual eatery specializing in fried chicken sliders and comfort classic sides like grilled corn and cheese fries.
Fried chicken spice levels are available in three varieties -- mild, hot or XXX hot (for those needing that extra kick).
Yelper Latisha P., who reviewed the spot June 26, wrote, "This is the best fried chicken I've ever had! I seriously wasn't expecting it to be this good. It's a new place, but it runs so smoothly! I see why it's popular."