BUSINESS

First look: Get to know Glendale's 3 newest businesses

Trap Fried Chicken. | Photo: Ani P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to discover the newest businesses to open in Glendale? From an acupuncture clinic to a global barbecue eatery to a spicy chicken spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debuts around town.

Peak Life Acupuncture



Photo: Benita S./Yelp

Peak Life Acupuncture says it offers sessions for healing and overall well-being, per its website. The acupuncture spot recently opened at 2511 Honolulu Ave.

Owned by Benita Safaryans, a licensed acupuncturist, Peak Life Acupuncture offers treatments for pain relief, digestive issues, stress management, allergies and women's health.

"I Love Dr. Benita and her professional treatments," shared Yelper Roze S. "She's always flexible and informative. I started seeing her because my carpal tunnel and my migraine were becoming unbearable and more frequent. I started seeing her weekly and she worked miracles -- after a few treatments I'm rarely bothered by these issues."

Chef's BBQ
Photo: alex V./Yelp

Stroll past 1100 S. Central Ave. and you'll find Chef's BBQ, a new barbecue spot serving up fusion cuisine inspired by Europe, Asia, America and the Mediterranean.

According to the eatery's Yelp page, the spot was founded by "two courageous travelers who came up with an idea of creating a one-of-a-kind eatery combining all the best this world can offer."

Come try specialties like shishito peppers with bacon and cheese; ground beef crepes with spices; and pork kebabs served with hummus, white rice and grilled tomato. (You can view the full menuhere.)

Trap Fried Chicken
Photo: kar m./Yelp

Head over to 1600 E. Chevy Chase Drive and you'll find Trap Fried Chicken, a casual eatery specializing in fried chicken sliders and comfort classic sides like grilled corn and cheese fries.

Fried chicken spice levels are available in three varieties -- mild, hot or XXX hot (for those needing that extra kick).

Yelper Latisha P., who reviewed the spot June 26, wrote, "This is the best fried chicken I've ever had! I seriously wasn't expecting it to be this good. It's a new place, but it runs so smoothly! I see why it's popular."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusiness
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Show More
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
One person dies at Hard Summer festival in IE
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More News