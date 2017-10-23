You may recognize the Trinity Bat Company logo due to its recent close-up during the Major League Baseball playoffs, thanks in part to Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.Puig has a tendency to lick his bat during games, and Trinity is one of the bat companies Puig uses.For 12 years, this family-owned business in Fullerton has manufactured wooden bats for Major League Baseball, one of 32 companies authorized to do so.The wood comes from the East Coast, and all the bats are cut, painted, measured and branded here. This year, the company is especially excited that their hometown Dodgers have made it to the World Series because that means their bats will be used in the big games."Puig is Puig. To see him licking our bat, it's just been a kick. Yasmani Grandal and he's really a big guy for us too and then for the pitchers, we've done 36-inch bunting bats for the pitchers, and the other night, Rich Hill used it and hit a double. So it was a kick," said Trinity owner Steve McKee.Puig's bats are made of maple, and Trinity says the Dodgers have never been to their factory. Rather they go to the players around spring training when they decide what bats they're going to use for the season.Trinity says their secret is hard work and the care they put into making every handmade bat.The company delivered six bats to Puig last week in Chicago, and they don't expect to have to make another delivery till next spring training. Trinity says the tricks Puig plays with his bat has been good for business with customers seeing their logo on the nationally televised games.