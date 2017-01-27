BUSINESS

Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream closing at Original Farmers Market after 80 years

After 80 years in business, Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream shop will close at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.

By ABC7.com staff
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After 80 years of scooping ice cream, Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream shop is closing at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.

The founder's granddaughter Jody Gill said the Original Farmers Market required the shop to remodel and renovate its stall.

She said her father became ill and she fell behind on the remodeling plans.

"The Farmers Market never gave me a deadline," she said. "They just called me in and said they were done with me and that my time was up and that they were going to find someone else to lease the spot."

The space has been leased to another vendor, according to the Original Farmers Market.

A farewell last-scoop party was scheduled at Gill's on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Original Farmers Market released the following statement in part to ABC7:

"Over the last three years, we have been discussing some needed infrastructure repairs with the owners of Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream, not specific to their retro decor. After much discussion and encouragement, they chose not to make the necessary changes to their stall infrastructure that decades of use demanded, and that our customers deserve."
Related Topics:
businessfoodice creamFairfaxLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Anaheim House of Blues nears completion
Local investors worried about Trump policies on China trade
Amazon says it will hire 100,000 people across US in next 18 months
Sears, Kmart to close 150 stores, Macy's closing 68 stores
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
Suspect arrested in fatal Chinatown double stabbing
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old arrested, police say
Show More
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
Legendary comedian Rich Little continues to dazzle with impersonations
LA car lovers have two big shows this weekend
'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley
Undocumented immigrants in LA scared of deportation under Trump
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos