Graco recalls 25,000 car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash

Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. (Graco)

DETROIT --
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that is affixed to the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.

Click here for full details on the recall.

