BUSINESS

iRover hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

The recalled iRover hoverboard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.)

iRover is recalling about 2,800 hoverboards over concerns the lithium ion battery packs pose a risk of catching fire and exploding, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves iRover self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model numbers 87645 and 87644. They have two wheels on each end of the platform and have "iRover" printed on the front outer casing. The model number is listed on the bottom of the unit.

The CPSC said there have been two reports of battery packs in the hoverboards overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers are asked to stop using the scooters/hoverboards immediately and to contact iRover for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

For more information, consumers may call iRover toll-free at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.iroverus.com and click on the recall notice for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessrecallhoverboardu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Challenges with removing illegally parked RVs
Frontier Airlines announces new flights from Ontario Airport
Bridal retailer files for bankruptcy, closes stores including 6 in CA
Pizza bath bomb business booming for CA woman
More Business
Top Stories
Food cart overturned in Hollywood confrontation
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
2 remain critical after Agua Dulce crash that killed 3
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
Downtown Disney: 3 stores to be replaced by restaurants
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals
Show More
Bagel resulted in positive drug test, attorney says
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
3-year-old found on street in North Hills reunited with dad
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos