BUSINESS

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world following a jump in the company's stock prices on Friday.

Bezos' net worth of an estimated $90.6 billion has surpassed that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $88.5 billion, according to Business Insider.

Amazon's better than estimated third quarter earnings and revenues helped Bezos surpass Gates. Bezos briefly usurped Gates as the richest person in the world in July when Amazon's stock prices rose ahead of their second quarter earnings. Prices dropped later in the day, giving the title back to Gates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyamazonbill gatesmicrosoftbusinessfinance
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Kellogg's apologizes for Corn Pops box after racism complaint
Mark Halperin off air following sex harassment claims
Fullerton company makes World Series bats for Dodgers
Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations
More Business
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Dodgers fans show off their team spirit during World Series
Unsealed jail videos show violent inmate extractions
Show More
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, Port Hueneme police say
Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money
Driver moves car through crowd of protesters in Brea intersection
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
More News
Top Video
Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
More Video