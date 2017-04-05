BUSINESS

Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi spot prompts online backlash

Kendall Jenner is seen in a Pepsi ad titled "Live for Now Moments." (PepsiCo)

NEW YORK --
Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Live for Now Moments" video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.


In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.

"This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey," the statement said.
Related Topics:
business
Load Comments
Related
Pepsi
BUSINESS
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
Stay-at-home mom creates positive-energy, vegan soaps
US added 235,000 jobs in February, making Fed rate hike likely
Brawny Woman replaces man for Women's History Month
More Business
Top Stories
CA firefighter helps save unconscious kids at Michigan hotel pool
Democrats Ahn, Gomez heading to runoff in LA congressional race
Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Fear of deportation on the rise in LA County, UCLA survey says
VIDEO: Burglars attempt to kick in door of South Gate home
Rent price hike forcing elderly out of homes in OC
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Show More
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
Device uses electricity to disrupt cells, improve brain cancer survival
17 cottages to be restored at Crystal Cove State Park
California murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Cadillac now offering plug-in hybrid luxury sedan CT6
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos