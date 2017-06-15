Looking for a job? Pechanga casino hiring more than 500

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) --If you're looking for work, head out to Temecula. A big job fair is set for Thursday and Friday at Pechanga Resort and Casino.
The resort is looking to fill more than 500 permanent positions. Pechanga is right in the middle of a $285 million expansion.
The new workers will staff the new wings of the resort, which will be open by December.
The job fair runs Thursday and Friday, starting at 8 a.m. in the casino's grand ballroom.
In the meantime, you can view available positions on the resort and casino's career site.