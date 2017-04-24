McDonald's reveals new uniforms to mixed reviews

McDonald's revealed its new staff uniforms and not everyone was excited about the gray-on-gray uniforms.It was a big departure from McDonald's classic red and yellow attire. Designer Waraire Boswell used to work at McDonald's and said he wanted to create a uniform that employees wouldn't mind wearing outside of work.Some took to social media to voice their displeasure of the uniforms, as some said McDonald's was ushering in "modern dystopia" while others compared the uniforms a Star Wars costume.