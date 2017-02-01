BUSINESS

Nestle leaving Glendale, relocating to Virginia

Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger candy bars are arranged for a photo with Skittles, Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
After 27 years in Glendale, chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters to Virginia.

Nestle USA officials announced the move Wednesday in the Rosslyn section of Arlington County at an event with Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Lisa Gibby, a Nestle representative, said there are about 1,200 employees at the existing Glendale headquarters.

Approximately 750 jobs are moving to Virginia, and the others will head to the company's divisions in Ohio and Missouri.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The Rosslyn headquarters will occupy more than 200,000 square feet of office space in the tallest building in the D.C. region. That building has been vacant since its 2013 opening.

The Rosslyn area, just across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, has suffered from a slowdown in federal job growth. McAuliffe has been working to diversify northern Virginia's job base and reduce its reliance on federal spending.

To lure the company, the state approved a $10 million in economic incentives and grants, and Arlington County contributed $6 million.

Nestle USA said 85 percent of its top customers and 75 percent of its factories are in the eastern U.S.

In addition to candy, Nestle USA brands include Purina pet care, Perrier sparkling water, Hot Pockets frozen food and Edy's ice cream.

Nestle is a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle S.A.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
businessnestle foodsu.s. & worldjobsemploymentGlendaleVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
New Burbank Ikea: Take a sneak peek
Budweiser's Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration
Starbucks to hire 10K refugees in response to Trump's travel ban
Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream closing at Original Farmers Market after 80 years
More Business
Top Stories
LA federal court grants temporary restraining order against travel ban
Home invasion robbery suspects sought in Hollywood
Guards held hostage by inmates at Delaware state prison
474 arrested in California human trafficking stings
Missing Hemet woman's van found on fire at Soboba Indian Reservation
Jason 'Mayhem' Miller acquitted of domestic violence charges
OC judge told to re-sentence man who sodomized toddler
Show More
Bat-wielding man robs $500 from teen outside Torrance bank
OC beauty queen's image used on fake IDs
High-end boutiques on Melrose in Beverly Grove vandalized
Rex Tillerson confirmed by Senate as secretary of state
Beyonce pregnant with twins
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos