A new combination barbershop and "man cave" has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 100 in West Hollywood, the newcomer is called Hammer & Nails.
In addition to cuts and a shave, Hammer & Nails offers complimentary libations, noise canceling headphones and a personal TV screen with remote.
Hand and foot care is available as well, with services ranging from classic manicures and pedicures to specialty offerings such as the Big Daddy Aromatherapy Combo -- traditional hand and foot care topped with an exfoliating sugar cane scrub, cuticle care, a lemon and peppermint-infused warm oil soak and more. (A full list of services provided can be found here.)
Hammer & Nails has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Mark R., who reviewed the new spot on July 21, wrote, "I went to Hammer & Nails for my haircut and Sarah did a great job. She's incredibly friendly and knows how to execute a perfect fade."
"If you're looking to get a clean cut, look no further," shared Yelper Bob J. "Hammer & Nails is where I found the best barber in the entire world. His name is Chris and let me tell you. This man has magic hands."
Head on over to check it out: Hammer & Nails is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
New barbershop Hammer & Nails now open in West Hollywood
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News