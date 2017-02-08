BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --The grand opening of the brand new Ikea in Burbank drew hundreds of shoppers, with some even waiting overnight to step foot into the largest Ikea in the country.
At 456,000 square feet, the new Ikea is twice as large as the previous location. Customers will be happy to know that the new location features 1,700 parking spaces.
Some customers began waiting in line as early as noon Tuesday in hopes of snagging some grand opening raffle freebies, which include a couch, a chair, gift cards and envelopes with coupons or food vouchers. By around 7 a.m., the crowd grew to approximately 700 people.
The new store is located about a mile south of the previous Ikea in Burbank, which is set to be converted into an apartment complex with retail space.