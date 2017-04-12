New water bottle: drink first, then eat the packaging

Each globule contains nine ounces of water and the container itself can be eaten. If not consumed, it is biodegradable in 4-6 weeks.
The product is tasteless, although flavors can be added to it, just like flavored water.
Follow #Ooho on Instagram! https://t.co/MgWy2mv6bH pic.twitter.com/7fARV2qrE0— Ooho! (@OohoWater) October 2, 2016
The hope is to start selling the squishy spheres at music festivals and marathons within 12 months.
The goal is to replace the millions of water bottles thrown away each year that end up in the ocean.
The Ooho is made by Skipping Rocks Lab, a London-based packaging start-up.