Norm's closes Westwood restaurant after 47 years
Norm's has closed its Westwood restaurant, on Pico Boulevard since 1969, because of landlord plans to redevelop the property. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Norm's never closes. But the Southern California restaurant chain closed its Westwood location on Christmas Eve, after more than four decades on the site.

Opened in 1969, the restaurant on the 11000 block of West Pico Boulevard had to close because the landlord plans to redevelop the property, the company said.

Norm's plans to look for other Westside locations to open more restaurants.

"This is a restaurant we've eaten at quite a few times and it has a special place in our hearts," said longtime customer Raymond Duronslet. "It's tough saying goodbye."

The Norm's chain has been part of the SoCal landscape since the 1940s. The company said it is working to transfer Westwood employees to one of its 17 other locations.
