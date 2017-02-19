CATOOSA, Okla. --Twelve employees of an Oklahoma restaurant are out of a job after skipping work on the "Day Without Immigrants."
The workers are all Hispanic and told ABC station KTUL it was important they participate in the protest, which was held in cities across the U.S.
The workers were fired by text message, according to the family.
"You and your family are fired," the message read.
The I Don't Care Bar and Grill has since been hammered with comments, supporting and criticizing the action, on the Tulsa-area restaurant's Facebook page.
The owner, Bill McNally said in a written statement to KTUL he had a "zero tolerance policy for no show/no call incidents and the 12 employees violated that policy."