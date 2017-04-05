BUSINESS

Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is seen in a Pepsi ad titled "Live for Now Moments." (PepsiCo)

NEW YORK --
Pepsi is pulling an ad that is being widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

The company said Monday that,"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."

The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.


PepsiCo had previously said the ad would "be seen globally across TV and digital" platforms.

Critics say the image of Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi evoked a photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans approaching an officer at a demonstration in Baton Rouge last year.
