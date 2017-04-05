Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi is pulling an ad that is being widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.The company said Monday that,"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.PepsiCo had previously said the ad would "be seen globally across TV and digital" platforms.Critics say the image of Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi evoked a photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans approaching an officer at a demonstration in Baton Rouge last year.