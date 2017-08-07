BUSINESS

Proposed 28-story tower would replace Amoeba Music in Hollywood

Hollywood's Amoeba Music location is shown in a file photo. (Shutterstock)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An initial report for a proposed mixed-use building that would take over the spot where Amoeba Music currently sits was released Monday.

Amoeba Music, which has been at the location on Sunset Boulevard since 2001, would be demolished and a 28-story residential and commercial tower would take its place.

Word that the iconic music store could be replaced came about a year ago, with the store staff responding to concerns on their Twitter account.


In the initial study, the building is said to include 232 residential units - 10 of which would be for very low income residents - 32,000 feet of open space and 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

It would also include two underground parking areas. The first five floors would be for commercial use and starting on the sixth floor would be the residential space. The sixth floor would include a swimming pool, barbeque and lounge area, meeting room, fitness areas and pet grooming spots.

The seventh through 27th levels would be apartments, according to the initial study.

Construction for the building would begin in mid-2019, if it is approved by the Los Angeles City Council.

If you want to read the full study, you can access it by clicking here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmusic newsmusicstore closingapartmentHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Chateau Marmont asks cat spa business to stop using similar name
Maria Elena Salinas leaving Univision newscast
LA dispensaries forced to deal in cash face safety concerns
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
More Business
Top Stories
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
SoCal Marine killed in Australia crash
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Chateau Marmont asks cat spa business to stop using similar name
Video shows NorCal officer pointing gun at man for 9 minutes
Local dad taken by ICE granted emergency stay
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
18-year-old man shot, killed in Reseda
Students get fresh start after tragedy at North Park Elementary
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Good Samaritan killed in 10 Fwy crash honored by loved ones
Hemet woman, 30, dies in boating accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos