Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion

Photo: Green Bike Electric Motion/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bike shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Reseda, called Green Bike Electric Motion, is located at 7057 Reseda Blvd.

The Israeli brand has been around since 2005 and was inspired by China's laws against gasoline-powered motorcycles and scooters to go green with electric bicycles instead, the company explains on its website.

The new Reseda store -- with an additional outpost in Massachusetts -- offers a variety of models such as the City Premium, X1 Scooter and the Hybrid HD with a multi-function digital display.

Accessories and spare parts are on offer as well, like chargers and battery packs designed to enhance your riding experience. (You can view the online shop here for a full listing of products.)

Green Bike Electric Motion has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Ido G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 27, wrote, "I did a lot of research before buying my electrical bike. Zigi was very informative and helped me a lot! Bottom line -- great company! Very trustworthy and excellent customer service."

"Very unique products and the best service!" added Yelper Kobi L. "These guys know what they talking about. Very informative and professional. Absolutely love my green bikes!"

Head on over to check it out: Green Bike Electric Motion is open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
