San Francisco police investigate badge in Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --For Pepsi, it was bad enough that the company had to pull a recent ad starring Kendall Jenner. But now the soda maker may face legal action for using a logo used by the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD never gave the producers permission to use its badge.
The now controversial ad has offended many people who saw it as trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement.
Now Pepsi is dealing with the SFPD for their logo, which is almost identical to the real thing.
"It's not 100 percent identical but it appears to be our patch," said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.
The logo is never shown in the actual ad. It only appears in the behind-the-scenes version. Still, SFPD wants to know if Pepsi was even given approval to use it.
"After our understanding that this occurred, we are investigating the matter," said Rueca.
April 5, 2017
So is the city attorney's office.
At first the police in the ad are seen as adversarial. Their attitude changes after the protester, played by Kendall Jenner, gives the officer a can of Pepsi.
The creator of the ad says he was inspired by a 1967 photo of Jan Rose Kasmir, who was seen on her Facebook page holding a flower in front of the National Guard during a protest against the Vietnam War
We Facetimed with her from her home in South Carolina.
"The real issues right now with peace and what's going on in the world are so much heavier than handing somebody an unhealthy drink and bringing everyone together," said Kasmir.
But former police Chief Tony Ribera says he wasn't offended by the ad, "If I was a loyal Coke drinker, I might be mad that it was Pepsi. But you know, I don't think it's a big thing."
Pepsi didn't return our calls, but has said it as trying to send a message of unity, peace and understanding, but clearly missed the mark.