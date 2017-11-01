BUSINESS

Starbucks releases a color-it-in-yourself holiday cup

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks unveils 2017 holiday cup. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 1, 2017. (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
It'll be a (mostly) white Christmas cup for Starbucks this year. The coffee chain's latest holiday design lets customers color it in themselves.

The company says the cups - which are typically red-themed - will be in stores Wednesday.

This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle.

A plain red cup in 2015 spurred an outcry from critics upset that it lacked snowflakes, reindeer or specific symbols of Christmas. Even President Donald Trump, who was a candidate at the time, suggested boycotting the chain.

This year the cups feature splashes of red and green amid illustrations of presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree with star on top. But the black-and white illustration is mainly blank for customers to personalize. Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. says most of its U.S. stores will have colored pencils for people to borrow.

Related Topics:
businessconsumerstarbucksholidaychristmascoffee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks releases 2016 red holiday cups
'Merry Christmas Starbucks:' Red holiday cups stir up controversy
BUSINESS
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
Kellogg's apologizes for Corn Pops box after racism complaint
More Business
Top Stories
3 teens killed, 1 critical after SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Astros' Gurriel
LA homeless would be paid to pick up trash under proposal
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
Victims stabs suspect in Placentia home-invasion robbery
World Series 2017: Game 7 stats
Show More
FBI locates 2nd man wanted for questioning in NYC attack
Mariah Carey gets hand and footprints cemented in Hollywood history
2 Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Dodgers' World Series dreams alive with crucial win in Game 6
Surveillance video shows suspects dumping body in OC
More News
Top Video
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Astros' Gurriel
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage
More Video