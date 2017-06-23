DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The ribbon was cut Friday on the tallest building west of the Mississippi - the Wilshire Grand.
The downtown LA building is 73 stories of glass windows and stretches some 1,110 feet in the air.
Its spire makes it just a bit taller than the nearby U.S. Bank tower.
The $1.2 billion project was the vision of Korean Air's founder, Yang Ho Cho, who fell in love with Los Angeles when he attended the University of Southern California.
"We promised you a world-class project and we delivered," Cho said.
The building also features a giant LED screen at its top and the ability to run a light show up and down its length.
That light show was on display for the first time Friday night. Though it was a foggy evening, the lights were seen dancing up and down the building's 73 floors, in a variety of colors and configurations.
The tower has 889 hotel rooms, 400,000 square feet of office space, a swanky bar on the top floor and a rooftop pool.
More than 11,000 workers helped to build the tower.