The West Coast's tallest building, the Wilshire Grand, opens in LA

The ribbon was cut Friday on the tallest building west of the Mississippi - the Wilshire Grand. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The ribbon was cut Friday on the tallest building west of the Mississippi - the Wilshire Grand.

The downtown LA building is 73 stories of glass windows and stretches some 1,110 feet in the air.

Its spire makes it just a bit taller than the nearby U.S. Bank tower.

The $1.2 billion project was the vision of Korean Air's founder, Yang Ho Cho, who fell in love with Los Angeles when he attended the University of Southern California.

"We promised you a world-class project and we delivered," Cho said.

The building also features a giant LED screen at its top and the ability to run a light show up and down its length.


That light show was on display for the first time Friday night. Though it was a foggy evening, the lights were seen dancing up and down the building's 73 floors, in a variety of colors and configurations.

The tower has 889 hotel rooms, 400,000 square feet of office space, a swanky bar on the top floor and a rooftop pool.

More than 11,000 workers helped to build the tower.

The Wilshire Grand in downtown L.A. is opening its doors on Friday, and Eyewitness News got a sneak peek inside before the ribbon cutting.

