Car safely hoisted after hanging off 4th floor of Santa Monica parking structure

Authorities are responding to the scene of a vehicle hanging off of the fourth floor of a parking structure in Santa Monica. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A car has been safely hoisted from the fourth floor of a parking structure in Santa Monica after dangling over the side of it for over an hour.

According to Santa Monica firefighters, the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Street.

A silver Honda sedan apparently crashed through a gate and dangled with the driver's side door open. Fire officials said no occupants were harmed.



An urban search and rescue team and firefighters stabilized the Honda and worked to remove it from the edge for several minutes.

The Santa Monica Fire Department tweeted about noon that the car was successfully hoisted back into the parking structure.



Fire crews said 4th street would remain closed for about an hour to secure the area.

It was not immediately known what caused the freak accident.
