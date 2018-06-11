INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EfwYmaYFcv — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/dMFv8z6Cjt — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

A car has been safely hoisted from the fourth floor of a parking structure in Santa Monica after dangling over the side of it for over an hour.According to Santa Monica firefighters, the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Street.A silver Honda sedan apparently crashed through a gate and dangled with the driver's side door open. Fire officials said no occupants were harmed.An urban search and rescue team and firefighters stabilized the Honda and worked to remove it from the edge for several minutes.The Santa Monica Fire Department tweeted about noon that the car was successfully hoisted back into the parking structure.Fire crews said 4th street would remain closed for about an hour to secure the area.It was not immediately known what caused the freak accident.