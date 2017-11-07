ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The holiday season is typically one of the busiest times of the year at Anaheim's Disneyland Resort, where two role-specific job fairs have been scheduled for November.
The hiring events, which are open to the public, are aimed at finding employees for housekeeping and culinary roles, according to a Disney news release.
Qualified job seekers will have the chance to apply and accept an offer on-site, the statement said. The sprawling resort is comprised of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.
Applicants for housekeeping positions are urged to attend a job fair Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. A job fair for culinary candidates will be held Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.
Registration information and job descriptions are available at www.Disneyland.jobs/jobfair.
An online hiring event is also being held on the website, for full- and part-time positions. Those jobs are available at both theme parks, Downtown Disney and three resort hotels, according to the news release.
