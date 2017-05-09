CAREERS

Looking for a fun job this summer? Disneyland is hiring

In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
If you've ever wished you could spend more time at Disneyland, the resort's spring hiring event might be just the ticket.

Disneyland Resort is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions across a variety of service areas, including culinary, security and housekeeping.

A spring online hiring event is aimed at filling roles in time for the resort's summer season. To apply for a position at Disneyland Resort, visit www.Disneyland.jobs/spring.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
