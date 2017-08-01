City Terrace barricade suspect found dead in home

#LASD Barricaded susp 3600 blk Floral Dr., @EastLALASD & @SEBLASD on scene. Area has been evacuated. For your safety, stay indoors & away. pic.twitter.com/acNJEFXC7A — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) August 1, 2017

An armed man who had barricaded himself in a City Terrace home Tuesday was found dead inside the residence, sheriff's officials said.The incident started around 8:30 a.m. when fire officials responded to a call regarding someone with a gunshot wound at the corner of Townsend and Rowan avenues. When deputies arrived shortly thereafter, they saw three people running out of the residence. Two were injured.The LASD's SEB special weapons team took over the tactical response to the situation. Crisis negotiators were on scene.The suspect apparently then entered the home and after a struggle, barricaded himself inside the residence, according to authorities.By around 11:30 a.m., sheriff's officials declared that the barricade situation was over. Authorities confirmed that the suspect was found dead inside the home, but they did not provide details on how he died.Sheriff's deputies in tactical response gear were seen carrying small children out of homes and escorting residents to safety.Following the incident, sheriff's officials said the neighborhood was safe, but Floral Drive was still shut down for the investigation.