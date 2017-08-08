CMA Fest 2017: Enter for chance to win autographed guitar

ABC7 has teamed up with Fios by Frontier to give away an autographed guitar, signed by the biggest names in country music.

This guitar was signed by many of the performers at CMA Fest 2017. For details on how to enter to win it, go to the ABC7 Twitter page, then be sure to watch Eyewitness News at 3pm on Wednesday, Aug. 16 when we announce the winner. And don't miss CMA Fest 2017 that same night at 8pm only on ABC7.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/16/17 at 2:00pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/yuvm8i
