COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 totally free community events in LA this weekend

Photo: Karly Santiago/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a community fashion show to an artsy philanthropic workshop, there's plenty of fun and totally free community events coming up in Los Angeles this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Silicon Beach Community Fashion Show at Concert Park





This Saturday afternoon brings the second annual Silicon Beach Fashion Show to the newly renovated Concert Park in Playa Vista.

Hosted by Silicon Beach Parents, the runway will showcase a variety of brands, including the style- and safety-minded scooter company Micro Kickboard and the debut of a maternity line for a well-known international clothing designer. Also expect goodie bags filled with limited-edition loot, raffle prizes and more.

When: Saturday, August 4, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Concert Park, Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Muslim Youth Group Grill-Out at the Islamic Center Of Southern California





Celebrate the season at the Muslim Youth Group's free grill-out at the Islamic Center Of Southern California this Sunday. There will be gourmet halal burgers pilled high with the works and summer-fun activities, like water balloon relays, dodgeball, giant Jenga, table tennis, volleyball and more.

When: Sunday, August 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Islamic Center Of Southern California, 434 Vermont Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bundled with Care: Hands-on Creative Workshop with Shinique Smith





Last but certainly not least, join local artist Shinique Smith at the California African American Museum to transform fabrics into philanthropic sculpture art.

Inspired by her current exhibition "Refuge," participants will roll fabrics and bind shapes to transform items in the exhibition's Donation Center into "soft-sculpture care bundles" for homeless locals and those who are housing insecure.

When: Sunday, August 5, 2-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineevents
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Show More
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
One person dies at Hard Summer festival in IE
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More News