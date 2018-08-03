3 totally free community events in LA this weekend

Silicon Beach Community Fashion Show at Concert Park

Muslim Youth Group Grill-Out at the Islamic Center Of Southern California

Bundled with Care: Hands-on Creative Workshop with Shinique Smith

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a community fashion show to an artsy philanthropic workshop, there's plenty of fun and totally free community events coming up in Los Angeles this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---This Saturday afternoon brings the second annual Silicon Beach Fashion Show to the newly renovated Concert Park in Playa Vista.Hosted by Silicon Beach Parents, the runway will showcase a variety of brands, including the style- and safety-minded scooter company Micro Kickboard and the debut of a maternity line for a well-known international clothing designer. Also expect goodie bags filled with limited-edition loot, raffle prizes and more.Saturday, August 4, 3-6 p.m.Concert Park, Pacific Promenade, Playa VistaFreeCelebrate the season at the Muslim Youth Group's free grill-out at the Islamic Center Of Southern California this Sunday. There will be gourmet halal burgers pilled high with the works and summer-fun activities, like water balloon relays, dodgeball, giant Jenga, table tennis, volleyball and more.Sunday, August 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Islamic Center Of Southern California, 434 Vermont Ave.FreeLast but certainly not least, join local artist Shinique Smith at the California African American Museum to transform fabrics into philanthropic sculpture art.Inspired by her current exhibition "Refuge," participants will roll fabrics and bind shapes to transform items in the exhibition's Donation Center into "soft-sculpture care bundles" for homeless locals and those who are housing insecure.Sunday, August 5, 2-4 p.m.California African American Museum, 600 State DriveFree