Cool Kid Benny Caporrimo spruced up a Riverside County park

Benny Caporrimo noticed something was missing from Santana Park in Corona and decided to show how small improvements make a big difference in the community. (KABC)

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Benny Caporrimo noticed something was missing from Santana Park in Corona and decided to show how small improvements make a big difference in the community.

His observation showed amid all the soccer fields, baseball diamonds and playgrounds, a water fountain was missing -- until now.

"They can just run down here and grab a little drink if they don't have a water bottle," Benny said.

This 15-year-old Boy Scout raised money to install two brand new water fountains and even helped build them with the help of his fellow Boy Scouts, the city's department of water and power and local donors.

"I wanted to do something that would affect a lot of people and stay for a long time," he said.

It didn't stop there, however, and Benny ended up raising more than $2,500 which allowed for more park improvements.

"This bench alone took about three-ish months to make after we set the order," he said.

That bench now has a plaque recognizing Benny's Eagle Scout project.

"With some leftover funds after putting in the bench and the water fountain, I put in some soap dispensers in both bathrooms, because they didn't have any soap in the bathroom," he said.

This Corona High School honors student is focused on science, engineering and math and dreams one day of working for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

But for now, he's focused on a different mission: "Give back to the community as much as my project here," he said.
