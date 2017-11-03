LOS ANGELES (KABC) --You can help compose music, visit an "instrument petting zoo" and enjoy great modern art for free in Los Angeles on Saturday.
It's the third annual Grand Ave Arts: All Access, a six-block open house on Grand Avenue, between Temple and Sixth streets. It's Saturday only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last year, the event, called Grand Ave Arts: All Access, drew thousands who came to sample what the arts have to offer.
There are no full concerts or plays, but plenty of performances and participation, plus the visual arts.
Planners focused on being family-friendly. At the Music Center, Bonnie Goodman said, "Three years ago, the group of arts and cultural institutions on Grand Avenue came together and decided we need to bring folks down to what has become truly the cultural capital of Los Angeles."
At the Colburn School, Conservatory musician Ryan Davis blends electronics and a viola to fuse classical, folk and hip hop, and then he will create a composition with you.
"I'll be inviting people who'd like to call a rhythm or something, incorporating their suggestions to create a song with them," said Davis.
MOCA, the Museum of Contemporary Art will be entirely open for free admission. From a "Ping Pond Table" (encouraging free-form ping pong across a water lily pond), MOCA's collection is varied.
"We have the greatest hits of the 20th century," said curator Bryan Barcena, "You'll see Rothko, you'll see Pollock, you'll see the big names, but you'll also see a temporary exhibition by Anna Maria Maiolino, who's a 75-year-old Brazilian artist."
In Grand Park, the Dia de los Muertos altars and art continue to be on display.
There are events everywhere, from the library, to the Disney. That's where you'll find the instrument petting zoo, a chance to pick up and hold a classical instrument.
Visitors are encouraged to take Metro and avoid the parking hassle.
For a list of locations and times, go here: grandavearts.tumblr.com. And post your photos on social media using #GrandAveArts.