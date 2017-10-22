Historic barbershop reopens at USS Iowa museum in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The barbershop at the battleship USS Iowa is back by popular demand.
The ship's barbershop that serviced generations of sailors opened once again Sunday on the third deck of the museum docked in San Pedro.
Guests have to maneuver up and down ladders to get to the barbershop on the third deck.
Customers can sit in the same chair where President George H.W. Bush once had his hair cut.
"I love it," said James Wyatt from Oklahoma, as he sat in the chair getting a trim from an electric razor. "It gives you a new perspective for the men and woman out caring for us and serving the country right now."
"When you think that they live out on this for days, weeks, months years at a time - the cramped quarters and what they have to put up with and on top of everything else they do for us."
Men's haircuts are $20 - cash only. Special self-guided discount tours are available for paying customers.
The battleship launched in 1940, serving in World War II, Korea and in various missions during the Cold War before it was decommissioned in 1994.
It opened as a naval museum on the San Pedro waterfront in 2012.
The museum holds its Barbershop Day a few times a year. Haircut appointments are available every half-hour. More information is available here.