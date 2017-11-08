CIRCLE OF HEALTH

A Walk on Water program offers surf therapy to children with special needs

EMBED </>More Videos

The A Walk on Water organization, which offers surf therapy, holds seven events yearly for families with children who have special needs. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Ari Markow explains the joy he and his son Max felt at their first Surf Therapy Day, hosted by A Walk on Water, a non-profit organization.

"They came to us very calm, explained how the day would be, kind of put us at ease," said Markow.

"A Walk on Water is about providing surf therapy for families with special needs children and adults," said Stephen Lippman, president of A Walk on Water.

Lippman said the volunteer organization has been around for five years and puts on seven such events every year.

It all got started by Pat Notaro III, who loves water sports and had a passion to give back to kids in need.

"We're all surfers at heart, and we all love the ocean and what it does for us," said Lippman.

Markow certainly noticed what it does for his son.

"They took him out to the water, and I lined up on the beach with all these volunteers and all these other parents. My child was being cheered for by an entire beach. As he came in surfing, I could see the pride on his face. He was doing something that even typical kids don't get to do," said Markow.

The kids also enjoy surf dog Haole.

"Haole is 9 years old. He's been surfing for about five years. He has this personality that is really safe and calm and inviting to them," said Kim Murphy, of Ventura.

The kids also get one-on-one surf coaching from the pros.

"CPR-certified, big-wave surfers, ocean swimmers, lifeguards. We want to provide the safest Surf Therapy Day that we can," Lippman said.

Start time is 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., welcoming those who could use some of the water's magic.

On Saturday at Surfrider Beach, it's a special day. Haole's will be on the surf board with special needs kids, and there will be lots of crafts, fun, massages, healthy food and more. The best part? It'll be free.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfood coachfamilyspecial needs childrenfree stuffeventsCircle of HealthhealthchildrenMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Experts weigh in on the benefits of whole grains
Raising chickens can be a fun family hobby
Are your kids sleep deprived? Simple tips to help them rest
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
More Circle of Health
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Get a free taste of all arts in LA at Grand Ave Arts
Dia de los Muertos brings colorful scenes to SoCal
SoCal marks Dia de los Muertos, All Souls' Day
Farmers row giant pumpkins in Oregon regatta
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
3 UCLA basketball players under house arrest in China
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
Murder suspect apprehended after Upland shooting, chase
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
Police seek El Segundo flashing suspect
Bellflower High School boosts security after threat
Show More
Raging fire tears through moving business in Santa Ana
Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini's reappearance
Defense in Palmdale abuse case tries to point finger at mother
Pay It Forward Finalist: School worker donates items for students
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
More News
Top Video
3 UCLA basketball players under house arrest in China
Raging fire tears through moving business in Santa Ana
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
More Video