Hundreds expected at #MeToo March in Hollywood

Marchers are taking to the streets and taking a stand against sexual assault and harassment for the #MeToo March in Hollywood on Sunday.The demonstration will begin at 10 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, with a march to the CNN Building at 6430 Sunset Boulevard, where a press conference will be held at noon.Sexual assault and harassment survivors and other participants of the march will then walk back to Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue for a rally scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m."For every Harvey Weinstein, there's a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing. The conversation around harassment in Hollywood will broaden to include other industries if we force it to! It's not going to do it on its own. Sexual violence really doesn't know a race, a class, a gender. It can happen to anybody," said Tarana Burke, the founder of the MeToo movement.Scheduled speakers include actress Frances Fisher, a national board member of SAG-AFTRA; Chelsea Byers of the Campaign to End the Statute of Limitations on Rape and Sexual Assault; and actress Estefania Rebellon, who will conduct the ceremony.Burke created the viral hashtag #MeToo, which has been used by women to share their personal experiences with sexual harassment or sexual assault.The movement has exploded on social media as sexual assault allegations on powerful men in Hollywood and beyond continue to mount.The goal of Sunday's event is to call on entertainment industry leaders to detail what they are going to do to address the crisis.