COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dia de los Muertos, All Souls' Day marked in Southland

EMBED </>More Videos

Events are underway across Southern California to mark Dia de los Muertos as well as All Souls' Day.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dia de los Muertos events are underway across the Southland to remember loved ones who have passed.

One event is taking place at downtown LA's Grand Park.

Artists there have set up altars to honor, for example, refugees who died trying to reach Europe, migrants who attempted to cross the border into the United States, beloved artists and women who died of cancer.

Self Help Graphics & Art, a community arts center in East Los Angeles, brought the celebration here decades ago.

"Self Help Graphics & Art started celebrating Dia de los Muertos in the early 1970s and really created a very Los Angeles-based celebration that references Day of the Dead in Mexico, but built by artists of Los Angeles and Chicano artists," said Betty Avila, co-director of the center.

Dia de los Muertos coincides with All Souls' Day, which similarly involves commemorating those who have died.

"We have this Mass here at Calvary Cemetery to pray for all the people who are buried here and also we're offering this Mass for all the souls of those who have died and have come before us," said auxillary Bishop David O'Connell of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. "But especially praying for those who need our prayers, who might be still in Purgatory."

Self Help Graphics is hosting a Dia de los Muertos event at Mendez High School in Boyle Heights on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdiadelosmuertosholidayDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Dia de los Muertos brings colorful scenes to SoCal
Farmers row giant pumpkins in Oregon regatta
Historic barbershop reopens at USS Iowa museum in San Pedro
Thousands in AIDS Walk LA raise money to fight disease
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Organization aims to raise awareness of renters' rights in Boyle Heights
Man shot during standoff in Compton after he shot at deputies
LAist abruptly shuts down, along with other Gothamist-affiliated sites
Darvish says loss was 'due to my lack of performance'
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
Show More
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
A dozen businesses hit in San Gabriel Valley burglary spree
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
GOP tax plan: Some middle class may pay more
Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk caught on video
More News
Top Video
Suspect steals alcohol, candy with child at Glendale store
Man shot during standoff in Compton after he shot at deputies
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
More Video