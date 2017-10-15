COMMUNITY & EVENTS

AIDS Walk LA features thousands raising money to fight disease

Thousands took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to raise money for people affected by AIDS and HIV. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to raise money for people affected by AIDS and HIV.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is now in its 33rd year of raising money to help people in LA County.

ABC7 is a sponsor of the event.

The annual 10-K raises money for AIDS Project LA Health and dozens of local HIV service organizations.

Since it started in 1985, the LA walk has raised more than $82 million.

The event started with an opening ceremony at the steps of City Hall and then weaved through more than six miles of downtown Los Angeles.

