Yucaipa sex offender arrested for violating probation

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
A convicted sex offender from Yucaipa is under arrest again, accused of continuing to communicate with underage girls on social media sites.

Police arrested 20-year-old Christopher Sanchez on Friday when a San Bernardino County probation officer went to Sanchez's residence for a compliance check.

During the compliance check, Sanchez was found to be in violation of the terms of his probation and also found to be in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

Earlier this year, Sanchez was convicted of having unlawful sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Police believe Sanchez has continued to engage in sex acts with minors. Authorities are encouraging any additional victims to come forward.

Sanchez was booked into the Central Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Yucaipa Police Department Detective Division. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
